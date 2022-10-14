Report: Apple AR/VR headset includes iris scanning biometrics to switch user accounts and authenticate payments

Apple’s mixed reality headset is set to feature iris scanning biometrics features, enabling capabilities similar to the Face ID biometrics system found in modern iPhones and iPads. According to a report from The Information, ‘Iris ID’ would allow the user to authenticate payments without entering a password, and would enable seamless user switching.

Apple’s augmented reality and virtual reality capable device has been in the works inside the company for many years, and is finally expected to be unveiled to the public sometime in 2023.

By taking advantage of integrated iris biometrics sensors, the Apple headset would reportedly be able to detect who is wearing it by scanning their eyes as it is being put on, automatically logging into the correct user account.

The iris scanning technology will use the same cameras that will enable foveated rendering. This is a trick where the headset will continuously track where the user is looking, to optimize performance. Areas of the scene outside of the user’s focus will be dynamically rendered in lower resolution. This should not be noticeable to the human using the product though, as the area which they are directly looking at will be in sharp focus and highest-quality.

Today’s Information report says Apple headset will look quite different to the just announced Meta Quest Pro in regards to physical design. The Quest Pro looks like a plastic visor, but the Apple headset will supposedly use mesh fabric, aluminium and glass, making for a more premium appearance.

The Information says Apple’s headset will also be significantly lighter than the Meta (nee Facebook) product. If a user needs glasses, Apple’s headset will allow prescription lenses to be magnetically attached inside the headset.

Apple’s first headset product is expected to be aimed at the high-end market, featuring super high-resolution displays — one for each eye — as well as an outward-facing display that shows the facial expressions of the user wearing the headset. The headset reportedly packs in as many as a dozen cameras, and will be powered by a chip similar to the M2 chip found in the latest-generation MacBook Air.

But all these features will come at a price. The rumored cost of Apple’s headset is in the $2000-$3000 range. In contrast, the Meta Quest Pro was announced this week with a price of $1500; CEO Mark Zuckerberg has suggested they are just about breaking even on every unit sold.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: