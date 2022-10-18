Apple’s Continuity Camera mount from Belkin now available ahead of macOS Ventura release

The first time Apple showed off its Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura at WWDC, it used a special mount from Belkin to mount iPhone to the top of your Mac’s display. Now ahead of macOS Ventura launching on October 24, Apple has started selling the slim Belkin mount.

The new product is called the “Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks.” Along with the handy foldable clip that allows it to quickly mount to the top of your MacBook, there’s a ring grip that makes it handy to use outside of Continuity Camera too.

Here’s how Apple describes the exclusive Belkin accessory:

“Mount your MagSafe compatible iPhone securely to your Mac laptop to utilize the new Continuity Camera features of the latest version of macOS for FaceTime, capturing content, video conferencing and more. The magnetic attachment allows for easy, seamless hands-free camera streaming. Easily rotate your iPhone to portrait or landscape. When not connected to your Mac laptop, the magnetic mount also doubles as a ring grip and kickstand for viewing videos or enjoying other content on your iPhone.”

Features and specs

MagSafe compatible magnetic attachment for iPhone.

Safe and secure attachment to Mac laptops.

Optimized for Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura.

Ring grip and kickstand for viewing videos and more.

Works with MagSafe-compatible cases.

Price: $29.95

The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks comes in black and white and is available to purchase from Apple now.

Check out a closer look at some hands-on videos from Brian Tong and Aaron Zollo and our hands-on coverage with Apple’s Continuity Camera:

Top image via Brian Tong

