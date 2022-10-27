Belkin teases upcoming Continuity Camera MagSafe mount for iMac and Studio Display

Alongside the release of macOS Ventura this week, Belkin officially launched its MagSafe mount designed to be used with Apple’s new Continuity Camera feature. While the first version of this mount is designed for Mac laptops only, the company also has a version intended for Apple displays and desktops coming soon…

Continuity Camera is a new feature in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura that lets you use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. The feature works completely wirelessly, connects automatically, and works with any video-calling app on your Mac. As we’ve covered in-depth, the feature is incredibly impressive and offers a significant jump in video quality compared to Apple’s built-in Mac webcams.

The obvious issue, of course, is finding a way to easily attach your iPhone to the top of your Mac. Belkin’s Continuity Camera mount uses MagSafe to do just that. You snap the mount to the back of your iPhone, then use the built-in clip to attach it to your MacBook’s lid.

But the existing version of Belkin’s mount only works with MacBooks. If you’re using an iMac or a Mac paired with a Studio Display or Pro Display XDR, you’re out of luck.

Belkin, however, has also confirmed that it also has a version of its MagSafe mount in the works that will work with Mac desktops and Apple displays. The details here are still unclear, but we’d wager that it will work with the 24-inch iMac and Studio Display at the very least. We’d also hope for compatibility with the Pro Display XDR and previous-generation iMacs as well.

This is all Belkin has said about the upcoming desktop/external display mount so far:

The iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac desktops and displays will be coming soon.

The robust iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac desktops and displays supports adjustable viewing angles from vertical to 25 degrees downward tilt.

Belkin’s Continuity Camera mount for desktops will be especially useful for Studio Display owners. The Studio Display has been repeatedly criticized for its webcam quality, despite Apple’s best efforts to mitigate the issues with software updates.

In the meantime, there are a few other Continuity Camera mounts available on Amazon, but your mileage may vary in terms of quality and device compatibility. Earlier today, we also highlighted how an existing Twelve South accessory can be used as a Continuity Camera accessory.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: