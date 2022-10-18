DaVinci Resolve coming soon to iPad Pro, enhanced by the M2 chip

Popular video editing software DaVinci Resolve was quietly revealed as coming to iPad today as Apple announced its newest tablets. It’s unclear which iPads will be compatible with the iPadOS version of Resolve, but Apple touted the M2 chip in the new iPad Pro as enhancing the upcoming pro app.

Apple teased Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve as coming to iPad Pro in both its Newsroom press release and in its iPad announcement video today.

The press release says “The breakthrough performance of M2 enhances an incredible selection of pro apps available on iPad, including DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Photoshop, Affinity Publisher 2 iPad, Octane X, uMake, and more.”

However, Resolve isn’t available quite yet for iPad, but will be coming soon. Apple clarified that in its video (embedded below) at the 8-minute mark, but didn’t give a launch date.

“iPad Pro’s blazing performance takes your favorite apps further than ever. And powerful new apps are coming to iPad as well. DaVinci Resolve for iPad for color correction, editing, and visual effects…”

We’ll have to wait and see which iPads will support DaVinci Resolve when it launches. Stay tuned as we’ll be looking out for details on the launch.

