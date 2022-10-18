DaVinci Resolve coming soon to iPad Pro, enhanced by the M2 chip

Michael Potuck

- Oct. 18th 2022 9:37 am PT

DaVinci Resolve iPad
1 Comment

Popular video editing software DaVinci Resolve was quietly revealed as coming to iPad today as Apple announced its newest tablets. It’s unclear which iPads will be compatible with the iPadOS version of Resolve, but Apple touted the M2 chip in the new iPad Pro as enhancing the upcoming pro app.

Apple teased Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve as coming to iPad Pro in both its Newsroom press release and in its iPad announcement video today.

The press release says “The breakthrough performance of M2 enhances an incredible selection of pro apps available on iPad, including DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Photoshop, Affinity Publisher 2 iPad, Octane X, uMake, and more.”

However, Resolve isn’t available quite yet for iPad, but will be coming soon. Apple clarified that in its video (embedded below) at the 8-minute mark, but didn’t give a launch date.

“iPad Pro’s blazing performance takes your favorite apps further than ever. And powerful new apps are coming to iPad as well. DaVinci Resolve for iPad for color correction, editing, and visual effects…”

We’ll have to wait and see which iPads will support DaVinci Resolve when it launches. Stay tuned as we’ll be looking out for details on the launch.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processor and features a new camera setup on the back. Apple has also unveiled a new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad for iPad Pro.
DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12