Keychron launches K3 Pro Ultra-Slim Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for Mac and Windows

Keychron is out with its latest keyboard with support for Mac and Windows (iOS too). The new K3 Pro Ultra-Slim QMK Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has a sharp design with a hot-swappable option, a choice of Gateron low-profile switches, and more.

In the past, we’ve called the Keychron K2 one of the best keyboards available for Mac. Now the company is back with its new ultra-slim mechanical keyboard, the K3 Pro.

Keychron announced and launched the keyboard with a Kickstarter campaign.

“The Keychron K3 Pro is the world’s first low-profile wireless mechanical keyboard with QMK/VIA enabled for endless possibilities. Everyone can easily customize any key or create macro commands through VIA software on the ultra-slim yet durable K3 Pro.”

K3 Pro specs

Ultra-slim design

75% layout

Works wirelessly or wired

QMK/VIA support

Connects with up to 3 devices

Hot-swappable option

Double-shot PBT keycaps

White or RGB backlit key options

The Keychron K3 Pro is currently being offered as a reward for pledging $89 and up during the Kickstarter campaign with deliveries estimated to start in December.

While there’s no guarantee when it comes to backing crowdfunding projects, Keychron has a solid track record of delivering its products to market. It’s also surpassed its $50,000 goal in the first few hours of the campaign.

