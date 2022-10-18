Keychron launches K3 Pro Ultra-Slim Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for Mac and Windows

Michael Potuck

- Oct. 18th 2022 11:04 am PT

Keychron K3 Pro Ultra-Slim Mechanical Wireless Keyboard
Keychron is out with its latest keyboard with support for Mac and Windows (iOS too). The new K3 Pro Ultra-Slim QMK Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has a sharp design with a hot-swappable option, a choice of Gateron low-profile switches, and more.

In the past, we’ve called the Keychron K2 one of the best keyboards available for Mac. Now the company is back with its new ultra-slim mechanical keyboard, the K3 Pro.

Keychron announced and launched the keyboard with a Kickstarter campaign.

“The Keychron K3 Pro is the world’s first low-profile wireless mechanical keyboard with QMK/VIA enabled for endless possibilities. Everyone can easily customize any key or create macro commands through VIA software on the ultra-slim yet durable K3 Pro.”

K3 Pro specs

  • Ultra-slim design
  • 75% layout
  • Works wirelessly or wired
  • QMK/VIA support
  • Connects with up to 3 devices
  • Hot-swappable option
  • Double-shot PBT keycaps
  • White or RGB backlit key options

The Keychron K3 Pro is currently being offered as a reward for pledging $89 and up during the Kickstarter campaign with deliveries estimated to start in December.

While there’s no guarantee when it comes to backing crowdfunding projects, Keychron has a solid track record of delivering its products to market. It’s also surpassed its $50,000 goal in the first few hours of the campaign.

