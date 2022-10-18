New $449 iPad doesn’t work with Apple Pencil 2, requires dongle to charge first-gen Pencil

In a series of press releases today, Apple announced the new iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K, and entry-level iPad. But while the new iPad gained a USB-C port in place of its Lightning port, it’s only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. So while you can draw to your heart’s content on your new (more expensive) entry level iPad, you’ll need an easy-to-lose adapter to charge that pencil up.

This $9 adapter is available for purchase on Apple’s shop; it features USB-C connector on one end and a lightning connector on the other. For most other iPad’s limited to the first-generation Apple Pencil, an adapter is unnecessary, as the device features Apple’s own lightning connector. This allows the pencil to be connected directly to the iPad to charge it, or else you can use the lightning-to-lighting adapter that was included to charge up the pencil with the same cable that came with the iPad. 

Now, when you order a first generation Apple Pencil, two different adapters will come in the box. Both the lighting-to-lightning adapter and USB-C-to-lighting adapter will arrive, so you can charge the pencil with whatever cable you have. 

I would think that switching over to the second generation Apple Pencil would be a smart move as Apple moves away from the lighting connector. The new iPad got the same face-lift that the iPad mini did last year, and the mini has second generation Apple Pencil support. But alas, instead we get another adapter.

