Apple expands SKAdNetwork features with iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1

Alongside today’s release of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1, Apple is also rolling out a new version of its SKAdNetwork framework for developers. This is Apple’s platform for developers and advertisers that lets them measure how successful app-install advertisements perform.

Today’s update to SKAdNetwork 4.0 includes more features for the platform…

Apple explains:

The SKAdNetwork API lets advertisers measure the success of advertisements by attributing app installations to specific ad campaigns — all while maintaining user privacy. It supports multiple ad formats, including static images, videos, audio, and interactive ads.

SKAdNetwork 4.0 provides more insight into the performance of ads for apps:

Hierarchical source identifiers: Identify which campaign an installation was attributed to, as well as additional attribution information.

Coarse conversion values: Receive less specific attribution information when the privacy thresholds for conversion values are not met, or more detailed attribution information when additional privacy thresholds are met.

Multiple conversions: Receive up to three postbacks to better understand how often someone who installed an app from a campaign engages with the app over time.

SKAdNetwork for web ads: Attribute web advertising that directs to App Store product pages.

Apple emphasizes that all of its SKAdNetwork features work while preserving the privacy of users. You can learn more on the company’s website.

