watchOS 9.1 now available with battery life improvements, Apple Music upgrades, more

Alongside iOS 16.1 today, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.1 to Apple Watch users. This update includes a few new features, such as battery life improvements, better support for downloading songs from Apple Music, and more. Head below for the release notes.

What’s new in watchOS 9.1?

watchOS 9.1 is available to users of Apple Watch Series 4 and later. You can update your Apple Watch by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, and choosing Software Update. You can also start the process from your iPhone by going to the Watch app and following those same steps.

Here are the full release notes for watchOS 9.1:

Battery life extended during Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Music can download while Apple Watch is off the charger using Wi-Fi or cellular

Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported and enables a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

The update also includes a handful of bug fixes and other performance improvements. If you don’t see the update right away, be sure to keep checking as it may just take a few minutes to hit your device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: