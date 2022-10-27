AirPods Pro hit $170 in Thursday’s best deals, plus Apple Watch SE 2 $39 off, iPad mini 6, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking, with three notable Apple discounts to be had. Kicking things off, you can now lock in Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case at $170 for those who want to save over the new second-generation earbuds. Then go score a new all-time low on Apple Watch SE 2 at $39 off, with a discount on iPad mini 6 now going live at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $79 on Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case

Joining all of this week’s other Apple deals, Best Buy is now offering a chance to save on the original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case. Dropping down to $170, today’s offer is down from its original $249 price tag and delivering the best discount in months. These earbuds have largely been out of stock for since the new ones were revealed last month, with today’s offer matching our previous mention at $79 off.

While not the just-refreshed pair of flagship earbuds from Apple, these AirPods Pro still come backed by a comprehensive feature set. Active Noise Cancellation is one of the stars of the show, which is backed by a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into much of the expected form factor, the charging case will yield 24 hours of playback and now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning charging. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch SE 2 new all-time low lands at $39 off

Amazon now offers the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm GPS + Cellular for $290. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date at $39 off. This is well below our previous $9 off mention right on launch day, the best since, and only the second chance to save since launching in September.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

iPad mini 6 now $100 off

Alongside the AirPods Pro above, Amazon is now also taking $100 off a selection of iPad mini 6 models, delivering all-time lows across everything from the standard Wi-Fi configurations to cellular, elevated storage capacities, and more.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form factor myself since picking one up last fall, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats on sale from $159

Amazon is now offering the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat for $217.31 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount yet at within $2 of the all-time low while saving you $33. Our last mention for comparison was over a month ago at $15 more. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $159 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low at $6 under our previous mention. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support though! As well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable this fall and into winter.

Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth keyboard is perfect for Apple EDCs

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Keys-to-Go Super-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for $55. Matching our previous mention from the usual $70 price tag, this is marking a return to the all-time low for one of the first times while delivering the best discount in over a month.

Designed to complement your portable Apple setup, the Keys-to-Go arrives with a compact design reminiscent of the official Smart Keyboard with a super-light build and slim design. It pairs over Bluetooth to everything from your iPad and Mac to iPhone, Apple TV, and more, with a designated CMD button and up to 3-month battery life. Not to mention, there’s a full bar of media shortcuts and more at the top for adjusting volume, brightness, and the like.

