Apple updates AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, available today for $249

Alongside the new AirPods 3, Apple also announced that the AirPods Pro now comes with a MagSafe Charging Case.

With that, it’s easier to charge your AirPods Pro when connected to the MagSafe charger. Previously, if you tried to charge the AirPods with a MagSafe accessory, it would work but the earbuds wouldn’t be fully attached.

Now, this new MagSafe Charging Case makes sure the AirPods Pro attaches the same way the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 do when connected to a MagSafe charger.

Even though, it’s important to note that the AirPods Pro still comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable, and users are required to buy the MagSafe charger by themselves.

The AirPods Pro still comes with an H1 chip, Active Noise Cancellation, and Transparency Mode support. These wireless earbuds feature five hours of listening time per charge, but if you enable Active Noise Cancellation, that drops to four and a half hours.

So the only difference it’s the new MagSafe Charging case, which is already available with the AirPods Pro for $249 on Apple’s website.

