Apple Event Live Blog + News Hub: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, and more

After months of rumors, Apple is officially expected to announce the future of the MacBook Pro today. Apple’s special “Unleashed” event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and we’re expecting new M1X MacBook Pros to be the stars of the show, alongside possible AirPods 3 and a new Mac mini.

How to stream Apple’s October event

It’s easier than ever to stream Apple’s events nowadays. Like all events over the past 18 months, Apple’s October event is completely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can stream the event through Apple’s website, Apple’s YouTube channel, and through the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

What to expect

Again, we expect new MackBook Pro models powered by Apple’s M1X processor to the stars of today’s show. The new MacBook Pros are rumored to feature more powerful chips inside, mini-LED display technology, the return of an SD card slot and HDMI port, MagSafe for charging, and much more.

Rumors also suggest that Apple could unveil a Mac mini powered by the same M1X processor, as well as AirPods 3. The new AirPods are expected to feature a new design, a redesigned charging case, and more.

And that’s a wrap! Stay tuned for more from 9to5Mac throughout the day!

New MacBook Pros available to order from today, shipping next week. $1999 for the 14-inch and $2499 for the 16-inch.

Charge up to 50% in up to 30 minutes

16-inch MacBook Pro features support for 21 hours of video playback, 10 more hours than before

14-inch MacBook Pro features support for 17 hours of video playback, 7 more hours than before

7.4GB/S SSD speeds

New MacBook Pros support up to 64GB of unified memory.

And some details on the 14-inch performance:

Some details on the 16-inch performance:

1080p FaceTime camera and larger image sensor, 2x better low-light performance

1000 nits of sustained brightness, 1600 nits of peak HDR brightness

ProMotion support for refresh rates up 120Hz, Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED

3456×2234 resolution on 16”

3024×1964 resolution on 14”

Top border is 60% thinner, Apple says…the menu bar has been raised “up and out of the way” to accommodate the notch

MagSafe 3 has a “new design that supports more power” and you can also still charge via Thunderbolt 4/USB-C

“Having a wide range of ports can make life easier for Pros.”

No Touch Bar, full-size function keys, new black keyboard design

And here is the new MacBook Pro with MagSafe, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, a notch, and more

Back to John Ternus to unveil the new MacBook Pro

Federighi has handed things over to a pre-recorded video featuring developers touting the benefits of the new chips

Now Craig Federighi is here to tell us about how macOS Monterey is designed for the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Apple unveils next-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for new Macs

Here is the M1 Pro and M1 Max:

Now, John Ternus is here to talk about the MacBook Pro: “First pro chip designed for the Mac”

Now, it’s time for the star of the show: the Mac. Tim is back on-screen to talk about the future of the Mac and recapping the success of the M1

AirPods 3 will be available for order today at $179.

AirPods 3 also feature support for adaptive EQ for custom and personalized listening experiencing

6 hours of listening time, 5 minutes of charge time for an hour of use. The charging case packs 30 hours of total listening time. The charging case features wireless charging and MagSafe

And here are AirPods 3, available with an all-new design and support for Spatial Audio. They are also sweat and water resistant

The new colors will be available in November for $99, Apple says.

Now, we’re moving onto HomePod mini, which is now available in a slew of new colors for the first time

A new “Voice Plan” for Apple Music: $4.99 per month and you can access Apple Music exclusively through Siri

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe is here to tell us about how Apple Music is getting better this fall…Apple Music integration with Siri for playing music for different situations

And now Tim Cook is here, outside of Apple Park to tell us all why we’re here: “Music and the Mac”

We’re kicking off with a pretty incredible video of a musician making music using various Apple sound effects

And we’re officially live…the stream is now rolling and there are Apple logos flying everywhere.

What are you most looking forward to seeing at today’s event? Sound off down in the comments…personally that M1X MacBook Pro is calling my name already.

Tim Cook is up and ready to roll this morning:

Good morning! ☀️ The big day is here. See you in just a few hours. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/k5ekfTDrvN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 18, 2021

