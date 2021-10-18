Apple debuts AirPods 3 with new design, spatial audio, and more

During its October special event, Apple finally unveiled the third-generation of its popular wireless earbuds. AirPods 3 features a new design based on AirPods Pro, but this time with a universal fit and Spatial Audio support.

AirPods 3 looks quite similar to AirPods Pro, with a shorter stem, more in-ear design, and new battery case. However, unlike the AirPods Pro, the new entry-level AirPods have a universal fit instead of the adjustable silicone tips.

As a result, AirPods 3 do not feature advanced capabilities like Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency Mode, which remain exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. However, they do have Spatial Audio, which is a first for the entry-level model of AirPods. Thanks to new sensors, AirPods 3 detect the user’s head movements to create an immersive surround audio experience.

Apple has increased battery life to up to 6 hours on a full charge, and AirPods 3 now officially supports Find My network and MagSafe charger.

Apple today announced the third generation of AirPods featuring spatial audio, delivering advanced features and a magical experience in a new contoured design. By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods use computational audio to deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ. Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices. The new AirPods are resistant to sweat and water, and feature a force sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls. The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time1and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case. AirPods (3rd generation) join the world’s most popular family of headphones and are available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Tuesday, October 26.

AirPods 3 cost $179 and will be available for pre-order today. Apple says it will start hitting stores next week on October 26.















