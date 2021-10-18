AirPods 3 pricing and availability: From $179, available from today

Apple has announced AirPods 3 pricing and availability, following the long-awaited unveiling of the latest iteration of its in-ear headphones.

The launch was a long time coming. The third-generation model was originally rumored to appear back in April …

Pricing starts at $179.

Apple has announced immediate availability.

Here’s what the company has to say about the new model.

“AirPods forever changed wireless headphones with their groundbreaking design, incredible sound, and magical experience,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We are excited to introduce the next generation of AirPods, featuring unrivaled sound through Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with seamless interaction between Apple devices — making the world’s best-selling headphones even better.” The new design of AirPods is lightweight and contoured, sitting at just the right angle for comfort and to direct audio into the ear. For a more subtle appearance, the stem is shorter than the previous generation and features the same intuitive force sensor as AirPods Pro for media control. The new AirPods are resistant to both sweat and water, with an IPX4 rating for both the earbuds and the charging case.

You can catch up with all the Unleashed event news at our event news hub.

Check out the full details in the press release.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: