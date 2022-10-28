M2 iPad Pro can record ProRes video, but you need a third-party app for that

Apple last week announced a new generation iPad Pro, which is now available in stores. Apart from the faster M2 chip, there’s nothing really exciting about this new iPad – perhaps except for the fact that it can record ProRes video. But unlike the iPhone, the new M2 iPad Pro requires a third-party app for that.

Shooting ProRes video on iPad Pro is not as simple as it seems

As noted by the Japanese website MacOtakara, there’s no way to enable ProRes video in the iPad’s native Camera app. If you go into the camera settings, the option is not there either. On supported iPhone models, users can enable ProRes video directly in the Camera app with just a tap. But how can users shoot ProRes video on the M2 iPad Pro then?

The answer is: There’s an app for that! For some unknown reason, the only way to shoot ProRes video with the new iPad is by using a third-party app downloaded from the App Store. MacOtakara was able to confirm this weird limitation by using FiLMiC Pro on the M2 iPad Pro. With the app installed, it lets users select the ProRes 709 and ProRes 2020 codecs to shoot video.

It’s unclear at this point whether Apple will intentionally not let users shoot ProRes video with the iPadOS camera app or whether the lack of ProRes in the app is just a bug. However, many users may be confused by the fact that they are unable to find one of the main features of the new iPad without installing an app.

Just like on the iPhone, ProRes video on the M2 iPad Pro is limited to 1080p resolution at 30fps for the 128GB storage model. Shooting ProRes 4K on the iPad requires a model with 256GB of storage or more.

More about the M2 iPad Pro

The new generation iPad Pro keeps the same design and screen sizes as before, but now with Apple’s M2 chip – the same as the MacBook Air introduced earlier this year. Apple has also added support for the faster 6E Wi-Fi standard and more 5G bands.

And with the new hovering feature, the iPad can notice when the Apple Pencil is hovering above the screen. This means user interface elements can bounce in readiness of an anticipated user interaction.

Prices for the new M2 iPad Pro start at $799 for the Wi-Fi version with 128GB of internal storage. You can find great deals for buying a new iPad on Amazon.

