Apple’s Online Store and Information Systems chiefs are reportedly leaving the company

A few days ago, it was reported that Jony Ive’s successor Evans Hankey, who leads Apple’s design team, will soon be leaving the company. Now it seems that Apple is about to lose two more top executives: Anna Matthiasson, vice president of the company’s online store, and Mary Demby, head of Apple’s Information Systems.

According to a Bloomberg report, the two executives are “stepping down” from their positions, although the changes aren’t yet public. This means that Apple is losing three vice presidents, which are the highest-level positions that report directly to company CEO Tim Cook.

The reasons why Matthiasson is leaving Apple are unclear, but she will be replaced in Apple’s online store department by Karen Rasmussen, who has worked in e-commerce before her current position. Matthiasson worked in this role for about three years, although she was already at Apple working as an operations executive before that.

Online sales have become extremely important to Apple in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic that caused Apple Retail Stores to be closed for months around the world.

As for Demby’s departure, the report says that she’s retiring after working for three decades. There is still no one designated to replace Demby, but one possibility is David Smoley, who has worked at Apple since 2019. Prior to that, Smoley was the chief information officer of AstraZeneca.

Another top Apple executive is also leaving the company

As previously reported, Evans Hankey will be leaving her role as Apple’s head of industrial design – although it’s also unclear who will replace her. Hankey stepped up to lead the company’s design department along with Alan Dye after Jony Ive left Apple in 2019.

Hankey was also an important person at Apple as she was involved in the development of many products and worked very closely with Ive.

Interestingly, Apple has never added a VP of design to its leadership webpage since Ive’s departure. Some people familiar with the matter criticize Tim Cook’s management for prioritizing the decisions of operations executives without consulting the company’s design team.

