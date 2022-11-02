Apple TV+ promotes new Selena Gomez documentary with two-month free subscription

Earlier this year, Apple TV+ announced the release of the new documentary film “My Mind & Me” featuring popular actress and singer Selena Gomez. As the documentary will be available for streaming starting November 4, the company is now promoting the premiere of the film with a two-month Apple TV+ subscription for free.

The offer was shared by Selena Gomez on Twitter as a “special gift” for her fans. By accessing a special URL that leads to Apple’s website, new subscribers can get two months of Apple TV+ for free. Without the offer, Apple only offers a free 7-day trial.

According to Apple’s website, the offer may also be valid for “qualified returning subscribers,” although the criteria are unclear. For a limited time, users can redeem a code that is valid until December 2, 2022. The company notes that the subscription automatically renews after the two-month offer expires. The code offers access to the entire Apple TV+ catalog.

‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ documentary film

The documentary tells the story of Selena Gomez, who began her career as a child star on the Disney Channel. Over the years, Selena Gomez also became a pop singer and continued acting even after leaving Disney. She currently stars in the Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

The film follows Gomez through the last six years of her life and includes some scenes from when she was younger. There’s also behind the scenes about her life as a celebrity and how she deals with mental health challenges.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

Once available on Apple TV+, you can watch the documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ through the Apple TV app. You can find it on Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Smart TVs, PlayStation, and Xbox.

