First MagSafe car vent mount with full 15W iPhone charging debuts for $100

Belkin is out with its latest iPhone accessory today, the Boost Up Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe. Belkin touts this is the first car vent mount charger for iPhone on the market to deliver official MagSafe 15W fast wireless charging.

Belkin launched the new MagSafe iPhone charging mount exclusively at Apple’s online store in the US today.

“With the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe, you can charge your MagSafe compatible iPhone safely and conveniently in the car with a vent-mounted, wireless charger engineered with the official MagSafe technology. View your screen in portrait to set your playlist and flip to landscape for navigation.”

Boost Up Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe specs

  • Safe and secure with sturdy base and vent clip
  • Official MagSafe with 15W charging for iPhone 12 and later
  • In the box
    • Wireless Charger
    • USB-C CLA charger
    • Quick install guide
  • Price: $99.95

The Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe is available to order now at Apple with first deliveries arriving from November 14.

9to5Mac’s take

This looks like a great solution for the car while getting the convenience of MagSafe easy on/off mounting and fast 15W charging.

While the $99 price isn’t that out of the norm for official MagSafe products that charge at the full 15W, I wonder if it arriving two years after Apple launched MagSafe will mean many people already have their in-car changing solution.

Nonetheless, it’s nice to see the first official MagSafe in-car charging and mount launch!

