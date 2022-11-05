Twitter for iOS updated with new $8/month Twitter Blue subscription for verification

Twitter is officially rolling out its new Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers “blue check” verification to everyone for $8/month. The new subscription is available now via the latest version of the Twitter for iOS app…here’s what it means and what’s still “coming soon.”

Verification for everyone (for $8)

This new version of Twitter for iOS was released today and it includes the initial launch of the new Twitter Blue subscription. As of right now, the only addition here is the ability for everyone to get the coveted “blue check” verification by signing up. Twitter points out some other new features “coming soon.”

Here are the full release notes for today’s Twitter for iOS update:

Starting today, we’re adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon. Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow. Coming soon… Half the ads & much better ones: Since you’re supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we’re going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant.

Post longer videos: You’ll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter.

Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.

Availability: Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

This marks a dramatic expansion of Twitter’s verification program, which was previously limited in scope. New Twitter owner Elon Musk has leaned heavily on the “blue check” as a way to increase the number of Twitter Blue subscribers and boost the company’s revenue. There are, of course, some problems with handing out verification to everyone.

With today’s update, Twitter has also removed all of the previous verification infrastructure including the previously-required application process. In the “Notifications” tab, the dedicated “Verified” feed is now the default and you have to swipe over to see notifications from non-verified accounts.

Some of the server-side aspects of the new Twitter Blue subscription still appear to be rolling out. This means you might run into some delays or error messages as Twitter continues to make the changes behind the scenes.

Twitter is using Apple’s in-app payment platform for Twitter Blue subscriptions, which means it’s sharing 30% of revenue with Apple. You can manage your Twitter Blue subscription via the Settings app on your iPhone or via the App Store.

Are you planning to shell out $8/month to get the verified blue check? What about the other new features coming soon to Twitter Blue? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: