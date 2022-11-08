iPhone apparently somehow becomes a working foldable phone, and wow is it cursed [Video]

Call it a deepfake or a marvel of engineering. Either way, there’s something eery and unnatural about this apparent iPhone that’s somehow been modded to become a working foldable phone.

The video seemingly claims to show iPhone hardware that has been modified with the hinge used on the modern Motorola Razr. Yes, the Motorola Razr is a foldable smartphone inspired by the original flip phone, and it’s been around for a few years. No, there’s nothing remotely appealing to me about this purported iPhone that appears to be melting into itself. It’s creepy. And weird.

Moving on, if the video is indeed showing what it seems to be showing, then that’s one unique piece of hardware. Borrowing the hinge from another smartphone seems like the least of your problems with modifying a real iPhone to actually do that.

You can see the camera bump on the back of the “iPhone” in the video for a brief second, but I’m not certain that the peak of that camera mountain reaches the right altitude for this to be real.

Apple, of course, does have research and development underway for some sort of foldable screen device, but the money is on a version of the iPad becoming foldable before any iPhone.

Is this actually a modded iPhone that really did turn into a working foldable phone? Should Apple consider this approach for a real version of the iPhone? Tell us what you have in mind below.

