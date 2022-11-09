Apple hires former Facebook executive to lead its System Information team

Filipe Espósito

- Nov. 9th 2022 4:09 pm PT

Apple hires former Facebook executive to lead its System Information team
0 Comments

Apple’s head of information systems Mary Demby is reportedly leaving the company as she will retire after working for three decades. While it was unclear who would replace her, Apple has now hired a former Facebook executive to lead its information systems team.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who reported on Wednesday that Timothy Campos will now lead Apple’s information systems and technology (also known as IS&T) department. This team is responsible for Apple’s online services infrastructure, customer support, and website. Internally, the company refers to this operation as the “nerve center” because of its importance.

Prior to joining Apple, Campos held a similar position at Facebook between 2010 and 2016. He also worked with IS&T at KLA Corp., a semiconductor company. Most recently, he cofounded a calendar platform “Woven,” which was later acquired by Slack and then Salesforce.

As noted by the report, Campos recently said on LinkedIn that he’s “getting ready for something new,” although he didn’t mention Apple explicitly. The hiring comes as Apple is losing some of its key executives. For example, Apple’s current head of industrial design Evans Hankey will leave the company in 2023.

Apple halts hiring

At the same time, Apple is also expected to halt most hiring outside of research and development and other key areas for the company. The sectors most affected are hardware and software engineering, as well as some corporate functions. The company said in a statement that it will continue hiring, but at a slowing pace.

Although the company’s numbers were down in 2022, they’re still better than those of most tech companies.

Apple shares were little changed in late trading Wednesday. Its stock is down 24% in 2022, though that’s a better performance than many of its tech peers have managed. The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 34%, and companies like Meta and Twitter Inc. have been laying off thousands of workers in the face of a sales slowdown.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.