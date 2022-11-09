How to recycle most any type of electronics at Apple, Best Buy, and Staples

Michael Potuck

- Nov. 9th 2022 9:30 am PT

how to recycle electronics
1 Comment

Curious where you can recycle old devices and more for free? Read on for how to recycle electronics of any brand at Apple, Best Buy, Staples, and more.

Electronic waste is a problem as it has become the fastest-growing type of waste worldwide. The bright side is there are some really easy ways to properly recycle your old devices and almost any electronic or appliance, no matter where you bought them or if they’re damaged.

Keep in mind these free recycling programs are separate from trade-in options where you can get cash or value for your old devices that are working like Apple’s Trade In program or through our partner Decluttr.

How to recycle electronics at Apple, Best Buy, and Staples

  1. Erase the data from your device if possible
  2. Take your device or other electronics to an Apple, Best Buy, or Staples store for free recycling
    • Staples even offers in-store credit for recycling your electronics
  3. Apple offers online recycling options in some countries
  4. If you want to double-check if your device will be accepted, check out the resources below
  5. If you don’t have an Apple, Best Buy, or Staples in your area, check this recycling locator to find another option

Tip: Apple and Staples are great for medium and small electronics while Best Buy is ideal for large ones as they take TVs and home appliances (Best Buy does charge for some large appliances).

Apple Stores

In my experience, Apple will accept almost any electronic device from any manufacturer for free recycling. If you have a large or unique electronic to recycle you could call your local store to check before hauling it in.

Staples

Staples accepts a very wide range of devices for its free recycling program. Better yet, Staples gives $5 in-store credit for device recycling and $2 per ink or toner cartridge.

How to recycle electronics Staples

Staples notes it does not accept: air conditioners, alkaline batteries, appliances, floor-model printers and copiers, kitchen appliances, lamps or bulbs, large servers, large speakers, non-rechargeable lithium batteries, smoke detectors, TVs, and vaporizers.

Best Buy

Here is Best Buy’s list of accepted items (they do charge a fee for large appliances):

how to recycle electronics

More tutorials from 9to5Mac:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How-to

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12