Apple launches special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with WACKO MARIA

Apple on Thursday announced a new special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. Featuring an exclusive leopard print that matches the outfits from the Japanese brand, the new Beats earbuds will arrive in select stores this Friday.

Beats Flex WACKO MARIA edition

There’s nothing new about this special edition Beats Flex other than its unique finish designed by WACKO MARIA, as the earbuds are exactly the same as those originally introduced in 2020.

Beats Flex are Apple’s entry-level wireless earphones under the Beats brand. Unlike the AirPods and other more modern Beats earbuds, the Beats Flex headphones are not truly wireless, but they do share some of the same technologies as other Apple headphones such as the W1 chip for fast pairing with iPhone and iPad and Find My support.

However, the earbuds also feature Class 1 Bluetooth to ensure a more stable connection and also better compatibility with Android devices. In addition, the Beats Flex earbuds have built-in microphone and volume controls, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Users can recharge them via a regular USB-C cable.

For those unfamiliar, WACKO MARIA was created in 2005 with the premise of having music as the basis of its foundation – which is why it is now joining Apple and Beats in this partnership. For instance, WACKO MARIA’s slogan is “Music is the trigger of imaginations.” In the past, the company has also worked with artists such as Chet Baker and Bob Dylan in developing new products.

The limited edition Beats Flex in partnership with WACKO MARIA will be launched on Friday, December 2, for $69. It will be available at WACKO MARIA’s online store and select other retail stores. Of course, you can also look for deals on the regular Beats Flex editions on Amazon.

