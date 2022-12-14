Apple’s Find My and other iCloud services are currently down for some users

Some of Apple’s services are currently down for some users around the world. Apple has confirmed the ongoing outage, which affects Find My, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Mail, the iCloud website, and even the Screen Time feature.

Find My and iCloud are currently down

According to Apple’s website, the issues were first detected around 3:55 AM ET. The company says that “some users have been affected” and that they may be “experiencing an issue with the service.” For other services, such as the iCloud website, Apple claims that the service “may be slow or unavailable.”

Here’s a list of all affected services:

Find My

iCloud Calendar

iCloud Contacts

iCloud Keychain

iCloud Mail

iCloud Web Apps

iWork for iCloud

Screen Time

On Twitter, users have confirmed that they are currently unable to access some of the iCloud services. The DownDetector website has also received multiple reports of ongoing issues with iCloud. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t say when the services are expected to come back online.

Last week, some of Apple’s developer platforms such as TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service were also down for hours.

We’ll update this article once the problem is fixed. Were you affected by today’s outage? Let us know in the comments section below.

