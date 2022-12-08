PSA: TestFlight and Apple’s Developer Notary Service are currently down

Filipe Espósito

- Dec. 8th 2022 4:02 pm PT

PSA: TestFlight and Apple's Developer Notary Service are currently down
0 Comments

Some of Apple’s platforms for developers are currently down, which has affected several people around the world. More specifically, TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service are facing outages on Thursday.

TestFlight and other developer platforms currently down

Apple has already acknowledged the problem, although there’s no word on when the services will come back online. According to the System Status webpage on the Apple Developer portal, TestFlight is experiencing “performance issues.” On Twitter, many users have been complaining that they can’t install or update their apps through TestFlight.

For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple platform that lets developers submit beta apps to users outside of the App Store.

In addition to the problems with TestFlight, the outage affecting the Developer ID Notary Service also worries developers. This service is required for developers to sign and notate their apps before distributing them to users. Based on reports on Twitter, developers are not even able to upload new internal builds at the moment.

Interestingly, the company claims that the outage in the Developer ID Notary Service is affecting 80% of users. Here’s what Apple says:

80% of users are affected. Users may be experiencing issues with the service. We are working to resolve the problem.

We’ll update this article once the problem is fixed. Were you affected by today’s outage? Let us know in the comments section below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Developers

Developers
TestFlight

TestFlight

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.