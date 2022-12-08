PSA: TestFlight and Apple’s Developer Notary Service are currently down

Some of Apple’s platforms for developers are currently down, which has affected several people around the world. More specifically, TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service are facing outages on Thursday.

TestFlight and other developer platforms currently down

Apple has already acknowledged the problem, although there’s no word on when the services will come back online. According to the System Status webpage on the Apple Developer portal, TestFlight is experiencing “performance issues.” On Twitter, many users have been complaining that they can’t install or update their apps through TestFlight.

For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple platform that lets developers submit beta apps to users outside of the App Store.

In addition to the problems with TestFlight, the outage affecting the Developer ID Notary Service also worries developers. This service is required for developers to sign and notate their apps before distributing them to users. Based on reports on Twitter, developers are not even able to upload new internal builds at the moment.

Interestingly, the company claims that the outage in the Developer ID Notary Service is affecting 80% of users. Here’s what Apple says:

80% of users are affected. Users may be experiencing issues with the service. We are working to resolve the problem.

"This app cannot be installed because its integrity could not be verified." Are you getting this message as well when you try to install or update an app via TestFlight?

(Probably) It's not you, it's Apple… 😑https://t.co/nDgiPyVroq — Marius Capps (@marius_capps) December 8, 2022

How is no one talking about how Developer Notary Services are down? We can’t upload TestFlight builds at work — Ethan Lipnik 🦧 (@EthanLipnik) December 8, 2022

