PSA: Apple notifies developers of upcoming certificate changes for apps and push notifications

Apple on Wednesday notified developers about upcoming certificate changes for apps and push notifications, which will impact some software depending on the Xcode version used by the developer.

As announced by the company on the Apple Developer website, some certificate updates will be available for the Apple Push Notification service (APNs) and Developer ID starting January 27, 2022.

APN certificates are required to enable push notifications in apps and websites on Safari, and now these certificates will be issued from a new intermediate certificate.

APNs SSL certificates will be issued from a new intermediate certificate (Worldwide Developer Relations G4 sub CA) exclusively focused on APNs. Once the new certificate is active and available for download, you’ll be able to use it to send push notifications to apps (including VoIP), complications, websites on Safari, and Apple Wallet passes.

The company is also changing Developer ID certificates, which are primarily used to notarize Mac apps distributed outside the Mac App Store. With this certificate, third-party apps downloaded from websites are automatically allowed by Gatekeeper.

Apple explains that the new certificates will have an expiration date set for September 16, 2031, and that apps built and signed with Xcode 13.2 will get the new certificate automatically. However, developers using earlier versions of Xcode will have to update their app’s certificates manually.

The digital certificates you use to sign your software and installer packages on macOS will be issued from a new Developer ID Intermediate Certificate that expires on September 16, 2031. Newly issued Developer ID certificates associated with the new intermediate certificate can be used to sign software on Xcode 11.4.1 and later. If you’re running Xcode 13.2 or later, the updated certificate will download automatically when you sign software after January 28, 2022. If you’re using an earlier version of Xcode, you can download the certificate manually or create certificates compatible with previous versions of Xcode.

More details about the certificate changes can be found on the Apple Developer portal.

