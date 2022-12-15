Pixelmator Photo adds new tools to enhance sharpness and shadow detail in your images, launches 50% off holiday sale

The Pixelmator team today launched a new version of Pixelmator Photo, to help you make the most out of your photos taken this holiday season and beyond. The new tools help increase sharpness, recover details in shadows and highlights, and more. Pixelmator Photo is also running a holiday sale: get 50% off your first year of an annual plan.

The app uses ‘texture-aware’ algorithms to help optimize for clarity. The tools palette exposes two simple sliders, one for Clarity and one for Texture. Drag the sliders to increase the intensity of the algorithmic effect being applied to the image.

You can even adjust these parameters for different segments of the image individually; shadows, midtones and highlights.

Version 2.2 also includes upgrades to the Contrast, Brightness, Shadows and Highlights adjustment sliders, enabling users to extract even more details from their photos. Color adjustments are also significantly faster to apply, thanks to under-the-hood performance improvements.

Download Pixelmator Photo from the App Store. Subscribe now to take advantage of the 50% off holiday sale.

Pixelmator Photo first moved to subscription pricing earlier this year, usually priced at $23.99 per year. The app is currently available on iPhone and iPad. The company has announced plans to launch Pixelmator Photo on the Mac in 2023.

