ESR’s 7.5W MagSafe 10,000mAh battery falls to new low of $42 in today’s best deals

As we near the end of the week, all of today’s best discounts are now live and headlined by ESR’s kickstand 10,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe battery pack that’s on sale for $42. Plus, the HomeKit-enabled meross LED smart bulb is down to a low of $11. Continuing on, FLIR’s ONE Pro thermal camera is designed for iPhones to help you detect cold or hot and is on sale for $270. Head below to get all the details on the best Apple deals of the day plus more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

ESR Kickstand 10,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Battery $42

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock Kickstand 10,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Battery Pack for $42. Down from $55, today’s deal comes in at $6 below our last mention from October to mark the best price that we’ve seen all-time. This battery is perfect for your upcoming winter travels. It packs a 10,000mAh capacity and delivers 7.5W of MagSafe charging to your iPhone, including the latest 14-series. There’s also a built-in kickstand so you can use the battery to prop up your smartphone while watching content or taking a FaceTime call. It also packs a USB-C port capable of outputting up to 20W of power, making it an even more versatile portable battery ready to charge nearly anything you plug it into.

meross HomeKit LED smart bulb hits low of $11

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its White 810-lumen Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart LED Light Bulb for $11. Down 21% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart bulb works with all major smart home systems, including HomeKit, Alexa, and SmartThings. You can use voice commands to turn the light on or off as well as dim or brighten it, making it quite convenient to use. On top of that, the light can be tied into your other smart home functions like automations to automatically turn on when you arrive home and off when you leave. Plus, it uses just 9W of electricity to output a similar brightness to a traditional 60W incandescent light.

FLIR’s ONE Pro Thermal Camera for iPhones now $270

Amazon is currently offering the FLIR ONE Pro iOS Thermal Camera for $270. Normally going for $427, this 37% discount – or a solid $157 price drop – marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Connecting to your iOS device over a Lightning port, the FLIR ONE Pro captures a 19,200 pixel IR image, which is a “4X improvement” when compared to the FLIR ONE Pro LT. The Lightning connector in the camera can be adjusted up and down by 4mm to clear thicker device cases. FLIR uses its patented MSX technology to combine visual and infrared views to see details that would otherwise be lost. After you take a picture, you can still check temperatures in the app. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

