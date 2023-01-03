Lutron Diva and Claro HomeKit dimmer/switch launches in six colors, new accessory for multi-location control

Back in September, Lutron expanded its Caséta HomeKit-supported smart dimmer and switch lineup with the Diva and Claro products. Now for CES, the company has expanded the available colors plus announced a new Claro smart accessory switch for wired multi-location control.

The Diva smart dimmer and Claro smart switch use the clean paddle-style design and don’t require a neutral wire for installation. That’s a more traditional aesthetic compared to the four-button smart dimmer switch in the Caséta HomeKit-enabled lineup.

Lutron says the focus of the new Diva and Claro products is providing homeowners and installers with “more style and control options.” And it should indeed be easy to match any home interior with the latest Diva dimmer and Claro switch now being offered in six colors.

New lineup of finishes for Diva and Claro

Black

Brown

Gray

Light almond

Ivory

White

Keep in mind you’ll need Lutron’s Caséta smart hub for the Diva and Claro smart dimmer/switch to get them set up and working HomeKit (or Google Assistant/Alexa).

The lineup of the six colors is available now through Home Depot. The Diva smart dimmer is priced at $69.95 with the Claro smart switch going for $59.95.

Claro smart accessory switch

Lutron has long offered the option to add an additional wireless switch for controlling its Caséta smart lighting with the wall-mountable Pico remote but now it’s offering another way to handle 3-way or greater multi-location setups.

Lutron says the “Claro smart accessory switch gives homeowners and lighting professionals another option for adding wired, 3-way or multi-location control in up to 10 additional locations.”

It’s specifically designed to work with the Diva smart dimmer and Claro smart switch and matches the paddle-style design. And with it being wired, the Claro smart accessory doesn’t change the Caséta smart hub device count.

The Claro smart accessory is available now at Home Depot priced at $39.95.

9toMac’s Take

While these two launches may seem subtle, Lutron is setting itself further apart from the competition. Many companies don’t offer more than one or two colors when it comes to smart switches let alone six. Now homeowners don’t have to compromise on getting the right match for their decor when adding or replacing smart switches.

It’s also really handy to see the new wired option for the Claro smart accessory offering more choice in how to best set up your smart lighting. For those that like to blend a traditional experience with smart control, Lutron is my recommendation (and what I’ve used in my own home).

