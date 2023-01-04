iPhone 14 includes AirPods Pro 2 in Wednesday’s best deals, Philips Hue smart lights, more

All of the best discounts for Wednesday are now live as we’re halfway through the week, delivering a notable New Year deal on iPhone 14 series handsets with bundled AirPods Pro 2 and a $200 gift card. Those who want to refresh their smart home in 2023 can also score a pair of 100W Philips Hue color bulbs at $68, with a rare discount on Elgato’s latest Stream Deck MK.2 completing the roster as a perfect Mac companion at $130. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 14 series see New Year deal with $449 in value

Helping you start the New Year off with a new smartphone, Visible Wireless today is kicking off its latest deal on Apple’s new iPhone 14 series. Delivering the best pre-paid value to date since launch last fall, all four of Apple’s latest handsets now come bundled with a $200 gift card to nearly any retailer as well as a pair of Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2. This is the best offer yet for those who want to skip going with a carrier-locked solution or avoid the monthly contract with $449 in savings. Pricing starts at $829 across the lineup.

Apple’s latest lineup of iPhone 14 series smartphones arrive centered around the new A16 Bionic chip for the Pro/Max models, delivering the best performance yet. There’s also the nifty new Dynamic Island camera cutout on the front of the always-on Super Retina XDR displays, which now sport up to 2,000-nits peak brightness. And while you’ll hope not to need it, there’s also Crash Detection features and built-in satellite connectivity for some added safety. Learn more over at our coverage.

Refresh your smart home with a 2-pack of 100W Philips Hue color bulbs

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Philips Hue White and Color A21 High Lumen Smart Bulbs for $68. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 23% off. This comes within $2 of the all-time low last set back in April of last year and delivers one of the best values yet on the bundle.

Delivering the brightest color bulbs from Philips Hue yet, its recent releases have a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

Elgato’s latest Stream Deck MK.2 is a perfect Mac companion

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $130. While you’d more regularly pay $150, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings while marking the first discount since back in November. This comes within $10 of the Black Friday sale, and is the third-best price to date.

Ideal for upgrading a streaming setup, workstation, or gaming rig, the new MK.2 version of Elgato’s popular Stream Deck arrives with an array of 15 customizable macro keys. Each one has an LED display which can not only be programmed to open a number of apps or run functions, but also tweaked to look just how you’d like it. Compared to the original model, the new one sports USB-C connectivity, a detachable 45-degree stand, and more streamlined design. Not to mention, interchangeable faceplates for further customization. Our hands-on review detailed just how compelling of a macOS companion on top of its usual gaming focus.

