New report hints at brighter Micro LED display coming to 2024 Apple Watch models

Earlier this month, analyst Jeff Pu reported that Apple is planning to bring Micro OLED display technology to at least one Apple Watch model by 2024. Now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has corroborated that report by saying that Apple is developing new Apple Watch models with brighter Micro LED displays.

According to Gurman, Apple is getting ready to replace the displays in the “highest-end Apple Watches” by the end of 2024. The new displays will be based on Micro LED technology, which has the same benefits as OLED but with higher brightness levels and more vivid colors.

Sources familiar with the matter also told Bloomberg that the new display will let users view content at better angles and that everything appears to be “painted on top of the glass” compared to current Apple Watch models. Gurman doesn’t specify whether only the Apple Watch Ultra or also the stainless steel models of the 2024 Apple Watch will get the new Micro LED display.

But what’s most interesting about today’s report is that it claims that Apple plans to start using its own displays in mobile devices to reduce its dependence on partners like Samsung and LG. The move comes as Apple is also planning to drop other partners such as Qualcomm and Broadcom for cellular modems, Bluetooth chips, and Wi-Fi chips.

Apple Inc. is planning to start using its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as 2024, an effort to reduce its reliance on technology partners like Samsung and LG and bring more components in-house, Bloomberg News reports.

Previous rumors have already hinted at Apple working on bringing Micro LED displays to some of its products in the future. However, the technology is still considerably more expensive than OLED and Mini LED. This makes the Apple Watch an ideal product to be the first to have such a display panel. After all, Apple Watch was also Apple’s first device with an OLED display.

Reliable analyst Ross Young also recently reported that Micro LED displays are coming to the Apple Watch in the near future. However, Young believes that the technology won’t be ready until 2025.

