‘OpenCore’ tool that lets users run macOS Ventura on unsupported Macs is now available

Earlier this year, a group of developers created a tool that lets users install macOS Ventura on unsupported Macs, such as the “trash can” Mac Pro. While this tool was previously a beta software, the official release of OpenCore 6.0 is now available for any user who wants to try it.

As we previously covered here on 9to5Mac, “OpenCore Legacy Patcher” (or just OCLP) is a tool that allows older Macs to run macOS Big Sur and Monterey without official support from Apple. The tool is based on the same OpenCore bootloader used for Hackintosh, which is a well-known method for running macOS on regular PCs.

Two months after the release of the first beta of macOS Ventura, the developers behind OCLP demonstrated some old Macs running macOS Ventura thanks to this tool. However, making OCLP compatible with macOS Ventura wasn’t an easy task.

According to the developers, Apple has removed most of the legacy drivers from macOS 13 since this version no longer supports any Macs with Intel CPUs older than the seventh generation. Despite these restrictions, the latest version of OCLP successfully brings extra life to Macs that have been discontinued by Apple.

Macs that can run macOS Ventura with OpenCore

These are the Mac models that can run macOS Ventura with OCLP:

2008 – 2016 MacBook

2009 – 2017 MacBook Air

2008 – 2016 MacBook Pro

2009 – 2017 Mac mini

2007 – 2017 iMac

2008 – 2013 Mac Pro

Of course, some things may not work as expected since the project is an unauthorized modification by Apple and is still in “active development.” This is certainly not the ideal solution for people who still rely on their computers for work, but it’s interesting to see that people still find ways to continue using computers from a decade ago.

You can find more details about the OpenCore tool on GitHub.

