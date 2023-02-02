Another unopened OG iPhone is going up for auction; here’s how much it’s expected to sell for

An unopened original iPhone is hitting the auction block today, and it could fetch quite a bit more than what it cost in 2007. Karen Green told Insider that she was gifted the iPhone in 2007 but never opened it and was prompted to put it up for auction following a similar sale back in October.

In October, a sealed original iPhone sold for a record-setting price of $39,340, a major increase compared to the $599 list price of the device. The auction house where Green has listed her original iPhone predicts that this one could go for “at least $50,000.”

In an interview with Insider, Green explained that she was gifted this iPhone in 2007, but she was a Verizon customer, and the original iPhone could only be used with AT&T. Instead of selling it at the time, Green kept it in its sealed box and put it on a self, “wrapped in a pair of felt pajamas for extra storage.”

She’s now selling the iPhone to help fund her new tattoo studio business:

“If I could hold off on the phone for like another 10 years, I probably would,” she says. “The only reason why I am selling that phone is because I need to support this business.”

If you’d like to get in on the action, you can bid via the LCG Auctions website. The starting bid is $2,500, but it’s estimated to end up selling for at least $50,000. The auction runs through February 19.

At this point, we have no idea how many first-generation iPhones are still out in the wild, sealed in their original packaging. We’re guessing it’s a small number, given the ever-increasing prices of sales on eBay and through auction houses.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: