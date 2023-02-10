Transmission BitTorrent app updated with new design and native Apple Silicon Mac support

Transmission is one of the most popular multi-platform BitTorrent apps. This week, Transmission 4 was finally released to the public, and it comes with some major improvements. These include a refreshed design and native support for Apple Silicon Macs.

What’s new with Transmission 4

Version 4.0 of the app had been in beta testing since last year. However, the update is now available to all users. Although the interface still looks quite familiar, it has been tweaked with a more modern look. Under the hood, the app’s codes have been completely modernized, as it is now based on C++ instead of C90. As a result, Transmission 4 use less hardware resources such as RAM and CPU.

More specifically, the app’s release notes say that Transmission 4 uses 50% less CPU and 70% less memory than Transmission 3. But as noted by MacMagazine, this update is even bigger for macOS users. That’s because the new version of Transmission runs natively on Apple Silicon Macs.

Apps that run natively on Apple Silicon can take full advantage of the M1 and M2 family of chips. For MacBook users, this means that the software will use less power, resulting in longer battery life.

Transmission on macOS is a truly native and polished experience. This isn’t some cross-platform app that treats macOS as an afterthought. With a sleek and simple interface, Transmission meets or exceeds Apple UI standards while using native features.

v4.0 is Apple Silicon Native!

There are other new features coming with the update as well. These include an option to set default trackers, support for IPv6 blocklists, and a feature to omit potentially-identifying information, such as the user-agent when creating a new torrent.

Transmission is a free open-source app available for macOS, Windows, and Linux. You can download it directly from its official website. Be sure to download the app from trusted sources in order to avoid malware.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: