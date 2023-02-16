Apple releases first iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 betas to developers

iOS 16.4 beta 1 is here, coming three weeks after the release of iOS 16.3 to the general public. We’re still waiting to dive into iOS 16.4 to find out what’s new, but there are a few possibilities based on features Apple has already announced but not released.

iOS 16.4 beta 1

iOS 16.4 beta 1 will be available today to registered developer beta testers. As the update rolls out over the air, you’ll be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The build number for today’s update is 20E5212f.

There is no public beta of iOS 16.4 available yet, but we’d expect it to be released as soon as later this week or sometime next week.

In addition to iOS 16.4 beta 1, Apple has also released these updates:

watchOS 9.4 beta 1, build number: 20T5222g

tvOS 16.4 beta 1, build number: 20L5463g

macOS Ventura 13.3, build number: 22E5219e

What’s new in iOS 16.4 beta?

We’re still downloading iOS 16.4 onto our devices to check what’s new. There are, however, a handful of features that Apple has announced but not yet released, as well as features in development under the hood that aren’t yet available.

Apple Card Savings Account

Apple Pay Later

Apple Music Classical

Custom Accessibility Mode

New Home Architecture

Web push notifications

You can get a full rundown of these features in our roundup right here. Whether or not they materialize as part of iOS 16.4 remains to be seen, but we should know the answer soon.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.4 beta 1 or iPadOS 16.4 beta 1? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

