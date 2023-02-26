Rumor: iPhone 15 Pro Max to have smaller camera bump, thinner bezels, more

Our first look at the alleged design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is here. A new leak posted on Twitter this weekend claims to show the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a smaller camera bump, titanium frame, and more. Head below for the details.

iPhone 15 Pro Max design

These CADs were shared to Twitter by the user @UniverseIce, and can also be corroborated by 9to5Mac. Most notably, these CADs reveal that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a camera bump that’s smaller than the iPhone 15 Pro’s camera bump as well as the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera bump.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be the first iPhone with a periscope lens. The switch to periscope lens technology is what will enable Apple to reduce the size of the camera bump.

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max Difference Height 160.7 mm 159.9 mm -0.84 mm Width 77.6 mm 76.7 mm -0.87 mm Thickness 7.85 mm 8.3 mm +0.4 mm Camera bump thickness 4.18 mm 3.6 mm -0.59 mm Total thickness 12.03 mm 11.84 mm -0.19 mm

Other than the changes in dimensions and camera bump, these iPhone 15 Pro Max CADs and renders align with earlier iPhone 15 Pro leaks. The bezels are thinner around the display, and there’s a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging and data transfer. You can also see the slightly curved enclosure, making for a more seamless transition from the front of the device to the bac.

Ice Universe also corroborates that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will use a “titanium alloy middle frame with a frosted process.” The device, like the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to use capacitive buttons for the volume and power buttons.

9to5Mac will have more details on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to share in the coming days. What do you think of these early renders? Let us know in the comments.

