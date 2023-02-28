Apple schedules Apple Watch Activity Challenge for International Women’s Day

Apple has announced its next Activity Challenge for Apple Watch users. This time, Apple is celebrating International Women’s Day with a challenge that will take place on March 8.

Apple says:

On March 8, show your support for the empowerment of women everywhere. Do any workout for 20 minutes or more to earn this award. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s own workout service that offers a variety of different categories of content.

Apple Watch users will be notified about this new Activity Challenge prior to when it kicks off. Will you be taking part in this challenge? Let us know down in the comments!