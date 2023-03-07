Jason Sudeikis calls ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 ‘the end of this story we wanted to tell’

As we all eagerly await the premiere of Ted Lasso season 3 next week, the one question on everyone’s mind is whether season 3 will be the final season. In a new interview with Deadline, Jason Sudeikis once again dances around the question, but says: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell.”

Is season three the end of Ted Lasso?

Back in 2020, Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence explained that the show would likely end after the third season, as the show was originally conceived with a three-season arc in mind. Since then, many fans have been operating under the assumption that season three will be the final season, even though that hasn’t actually been confirmed as being the case.

Speaking to Deadline this week, Sudeikis again stopped short of saying for a fact that season three will be the last. He did, however, confirm what Lawrence said previously about this being the end of the original story arc.

Sudeikis also posited that fans might not want a fourth season after they see what season three brings to the table:

This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season (have been released), they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.

Sudeikis also touched on the possibility of a potential Ted Lasso spin-off based on one of the other stars of the show:

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said. “Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

So, there you have it. Neither Apple nor Ted Lasso himself is ready to say whether season three will be the last season of the hit comedy. Something tells me that Apple will do whatever it takes to continue the Ted Lasso universe — even if it means moving forward without Sudeikis.

Ted Lasso season three premieres on March 15 on Apple TV+. The season is twelve episodes and will conclude on May 31.

