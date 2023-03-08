Bloomberg: Apple reshuffling its sales organization ‘to put a bigger focus on India’

Apple is revamping its international sales strategies “to put a bigger focus on India,” according to a new report from Bloomberg. As part of this reshuffle, India will become its own “sales region” at Apple for the first time.

The report explains that Apple is making the change in light of a recent VP departure:

Apple is making the change after its vice president in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa — Hugues Asseman — recently retired. With his departure, the iPhone maker is promoting its head of India, who reported to Asseman. That executive, Ashish Chowdhary, will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple’s head of product sales.



The latest changes will affect Apple’s management structure but not the way it reports regional sales in public financial results. In those statements, the company includes India as part of its Europe category, along with the Middle East and Africa. It also breaks out four other regions: the Americas, Greater China, Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific.

The restructuring aligns with what Bloomberg refers to as a recent “demand surge” in India and will give the country an “increased prominence” inside Apple. The report cites “people with knowledge of the matter,” as these changes are not being publicly announced by Apple.

Additionally, not only is Apple seeing a demand surge in India, but the company is also putting an increasingly large focus on the country for manufacturing. Just last week, a report highlighted a massive new Foxconn plant coming to India.