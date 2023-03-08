Drop Test: Samsung’s new flagship with latest Gorilla Glass vs iPhone 14 Pro Max

Michael Potuck  | Mar 8 2023
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung S23 drop test

Since Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra arrived we’ve seen PhoneBuff put it up against the iPhone 14 Pro Max in a speed test. Now he’s back with a drop test to see if the latest Gorilla Glass holds up better than the iPhone’s Ceramic Shield.

Before getting started, PhoneBuff notes that iPhone may have a few advantages for durability with a stainless steel frame and flat edges. That’s compared to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s rounded edges with an aluminum frame.

However, the S23 Ultra features Corning’s latest and best: Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back of the device. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max uses Ceramic Shield on the front glass with the back using Dual Ion-Exchange glass.

The S23 Ultra was able to win in the first round with iPhone turning things around in the second and third tests. However, the S23 Ultra finished up the fourth round in better shape.

While both phones were almost fully functional by the end of the drop test’s four rounds, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was able to beat out the iPhone 14 Pro Max, particularly with its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 sustaining much less damage than the iPhone.

Check out the full drop test:

Michael Potuck

