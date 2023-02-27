Video: iPhone 14 Pro makes a last-minute comeback in speed test against Galaxy S23 Ultra

Feb 27 2023
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs S23 Ultra speed test

Impressively, it’s been 1,244 days since an Android smartphone has beaten a flagship iPhone in the first round of a PhoneBuff speed test. But that’s now changed because of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was able to make a comeback against the S23 in the second round. Here’s what happened.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with some big hardware improvements like a custom Snapdragon 8 gen 2 chip, 12 GB RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. The latter is rated for speeds up to 4,200 MB/s. That’s a notable advantage compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 6 GB RAM and slower NVME storage.

Setting out to see if Apple’s dialed-in hardware and software integration could overcome the latest Android flagship from Samsung, PhoneBuff did his signature two-round speed test with the smartphones.

As he notes, both of these phones are very fast, so this test is really more about “bragging rights” than anything else. Breaking a long winning streak for iPhone, the S23 Ultra was able to complete the first round just 1 second faster than the iPhone.

But then in the second round, the iPhone 14 Pro Max outperformed the S23, bringing the final times to 2:41.53 and 2:41.78, respectively.

In the end, even though the iPhone technically won by about two-tenths of a second, PhoneBuff considered it a tie when you consider the margin of error.

Check out how it all went down:

Image via PhoneBuff

Samsung

iPhone 14 Pro

