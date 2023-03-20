8BitDo game controllers now officially support iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

8BitDo just opened up its game controllers to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV for the first time. The company has officially confirmed that six of its popular controllers now work with Apple devices thanks to recent software updates…

8BitDo makes a range of popular game controllers, but those controllers have historically been incompatible with Apple devices. The controllers, however, are fan favorites on other platforms, including PC, console, and Android.

This week, 8BitDo officially announced that six of its game controllers are now compatible with Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. You’ll just need to make sure your controller is updated to the latest firmware and that your Apple device is running iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, or macOS 13.2.

Here are the 8BitDo controllers now compatible with Apple devices:

8BitDo Ultimate Controller 2.4g

8BitDo Pro 2

8BitDo SN30 Pro +

8BitDo Pro

8BitDo SN30 Pro for Android

8Bitdo Lite SE

Support for 8BitDo game controllers was included as part of iOS 16, but only recently has 8BitDo fully rolled out firmware support for the full slate of features.

The company says that support for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV will come to additional controllers in the future. For now, however, this marks a notable expansion of the number of game controllers available for Apple users. Do you use a game controller to play on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV? Let us know in the comments.