Check out BLUETTI’s special limited-time deals on home battery backup bundles

BLUETTI is offering a special limited-time deal on two AC300 + B300 home battery backup bundles. But don’t wait! This fantastic sale on incredible battery power ends on March 30.

BLUETTI AC300 + B300 bundles

BLUETTI’s clean energy storage solutions are great all-rounders: They’re equally as good for home power needs as they are on an RV road trip adventure.

Whether it’s building a vanlife power system or providing enough power for glamping, DIY, gardening and more, the AC300 + B300 bundle will exceed expectations.

And on the home front, the AC300 + B300 can prevent spoiled food in fridges and piles of dirty laundry due to power cuts, as they can run a 700W refrigerator for 3.7 hours and a 500W washing machine for 5.2 hours.

The modular AC300 combo bundle uses a LIFEPO4 battery with over 3,500 life cycles to 80%. It features a 3000W inverter with 16 outputs.

The AC300 can support up to 4 × B300 (3,072Wh per pack) battery modules for a groundbreaking capacity of 12,288Wh. That means you can power your basic family needs for days during power outages.

The pure sine wave inverter, which converts direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), can adjust the charging rate from 1800W to 3000W via wall outlets as needed. It also has a 2400W maximum solar input.

For a limited time, you can get the BLUETTI AC300 + one B300 home battery backup bundle for just $2,999, marked down from $3,898.

And if you want even more power, snap up the BLUETTI AC300 + two B300 home battery backup bundle for the special sale price of $4,998, down from $6,197.

BLUETTI’s sale is a great opportunity to secure your home energy backup bundle – but it’s only through March 30. Be sure to visit the BLUETTI store to find the combo that’s best for you.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI is committed to sustainability, offering quality green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. BLUETTI products are available in more than 70 countries and are trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online. You can also check out BLUETTI on Facebook and on Twitter.

Photos: BLUETTI