Ted Lasso earns spot on top 10 streaming list with season 3 debut

Last week, the third season of the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso debuted. Now data is in from Reelgood that reveals how popular the show is compared to the top 10 streaming shows/movies. Here’s where Ted Lasso landed.

Last month, shortly after launching, Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking became the fifth most popular streaming show/movie in Reelgood’s top 10 chart.

Now Reelgood has updated its top 10 streaming list for the week of March 16 and Ted Lasso has popped near the top of the ranking to be the fourth most popular show/movie.

HBO’s The Last of Us kept the number one spot followed by the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once in second, and Amazon’s series Daisy Jones & The Six in third.

Here’s the full top 10: