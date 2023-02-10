‘Shrinking’ on Apple TV+ earns spot in top 10 most popular streaming shows

The new Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford arrived at the end of January and has become one of the most popular streaming shows according to a new study.

Streaming analytics from Reelgood highlights the latest data on the most popular streaming shows/movies for the week of February 2.

After just launching, Shrinking landed in the middle of the top 10 as the 5th most watched show/movie. The Last of Us took the top slot followed by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Poker Face.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, here’s how Apple describes its newest show:

“Jimmy is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. He decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered, brutal honesty. Can he help himself by helping others? Will it bring him back into the light?”

I started watching Shrinking last weekend and found it authentic, funny, and moving as Jimmy and his daughter navigate life after their loss.

