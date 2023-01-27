Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in Shrinking, now streaming on Apple TV+

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in a new half-hour dramedy called Shrinking, streaming now on Apple TV+. The series revolves around a therapist who ignores the usual rules of practice and decides to give raw, honest, advice to his clients.

Shrinking is created by Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, who also produce the Apple TV+ hit comedy Ted Lasso.

It stars Jason Segel as James Laird, a therapist who has pretty much given up on life following the death of his wife. In his grief, he decides to take on therapy sessions in a new way: proffering raw, honest, brutal advice.

Harrison Ford plays another therapist, Dr. Paul Rhodes, elevating the star power of the show further. Ford only has a small role in the first episode, but the role of his character grows from episode two onwards.

Shrinking premieres today with the first three episodes. Then, new episodes drop weekly every Friday through March 24.

How to watch Shrinking

Shrinking is available exclusively on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month, and is available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle. A single Apple TV+ subscription can be shared with up to six people via Family Sharing.

You can access Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on many platforms including Apple devices, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

In the Apple TV app, navigate to the ‘Originals’ tab, and find the featured thumbnail for Shrinking to start watching the first episode. Then, new episodes will automatically appear in the Up Next row, when they come out.

Coming soon to Apple TV+

Other notable upcoming releases on Apple TV+ include Connie Britton drama Dear Edward, Billy Crudup sci-fi series Hello Tomorrow, star-studded climate change anthology Extrapolations, and new Apple Original Films/A24 movie Sharper. (The new series of Ted Lasso will also likely premiere during the run of Shrinking.)

Check out everything announced so far in our comprehensive Apple TV+ show guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: