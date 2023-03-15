‘Ted Lasso’ season three premieres today on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today premieres the new season of its biggest hit to date, with the release of the first episode of the third (and possibly final) season of the comedy series Ted Lasso.

The show is airing weekly on Wednesdays, a change from the service’s usual Friday scheduling. Season three is set to conclude the rivalry between AFC Richmond and West Ham United, with an impending showdown between Lasso and Nate Shelley.

The new season picks up where the last left off, with AFC Richmond squad reeling from Nate’s defection to rival team West Ham. This hatred is particularly felt through Rebecca’s hatred for her ex-husband, owner of West Ham. Keeley is setting up her new PR company, while her relationship with Roy is on the rocks.

Ted Lasso is Apple TV+’s biggest hit by a country mile, with strong audience viewership and critical response. The show has already won back-to-back Best Comedy Series Emmys, amid numerous other accolades. Season three is currently rated at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

New episodes of Ted Lasso will premiere weekly, with the finale set to release on May 31. This means it will be eligible for this year’s Emmy Awards too. Like season two, this season runs for 12 episodes.

Also out this week is new official jerseys and shirts, in collaboration with Nike.

How to watch ‘Ted Lasso’

If you’ve never seen Ted Lasso before, here’s how to catch up and watch along. Ted Lasso is exclusively available through the Apple TV+ streaming service – sign up here for a seven-day free trial.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on many platforms, including Apple TV 4K, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, Comcast set-top boxes, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. Android and PC users can watch through the web at tv.apple.com.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Dates

Season 3 Episode 1: March 15, 2023

Season 3 Episode 2: March 22, 2023

Season 3 Episode 3: March 29, 2023

Season 3 Episode 4: April 5, 2023

Season 3 Episode 5: April 12, 2023

Season 3 Episode 6: April 19, 2023

Season 3 Episode 7: April 26, 2023

Season 3 Episode 8: May 3, 2023

Season 3 Episode 9: May 10, 2023

Season 3 Episode 10: May 17, 2023

Season 3 Episode 11: May 24, 2023

Season 3 Episode 12: May 31, 2023