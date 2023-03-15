Official ‘Ted Lasso’ jerseys and hoodies now available in partnership with Nike

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 15 2023 - 2:10 am PT
0 Comments

Just in time for the premiere of Ted Lasso season three, the show has followed through with the partnership with Nike to release a full roster of official merch. This means a high-quality Ted Lasso team jersey is finally on sale.

Ted Lasso jerseys have been available through Warner Bros. online shop for a while, but fans have complained they were poorly made.

The new partnership with Nike should hopefully inspire confidence in quality. The design of the Nike jersey also matches what the characters wear on the pitch in the show, complete with Bantr sponsorship.

The full range of Ted Lasso Nike merch includes:

Other merch deals announced recently include an Airbnb partnership, Ted Lasso Monopoly set and branded Uno game.

Apple is evidently going all out with the launch of the third season, which is rumored to be the show’s last – perhaps with spinoffs on the way.

Ted Lasso season three airs weekly, running through May 31. The first episode of season three, “Smells Like Mean Spirit,” is available now.

