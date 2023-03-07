Ted Lasso fans will have a chance to spend the night in the show’s iconic pub thanks to Airbnb

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 7 2023 - 4:53 pm PT
1 Comment
Ted Lasso fans will have a chance to spend the night in the show's iconic pub thanks to Airbnb

Ted Lasso has become one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+ with a lot of fans around the world. Ahead of the season three premiere next week, Ted Lasso has teamed up with Airbnb to offer a unique experience to Lasso fans. The iconic Crown & Anchor Pub, which is one of the locations for the show, will be available on Airbnb for a limited time for anyone to have the chance to spend the night there.

The Crown & Anchor Pub is available for booking on Airbnb

As noted by Variety, the pub located in Richmond, London, is now listed as a “historic site” on Airbnb for a special campaign that will take place later this year. The pub’s webpage on the home rental platform even lists Mae, played by Annette Badland in Ted Lasso, as the Airbnb host.

“Welcome to The Crown & Anchor, Richmond’s finest gathering spot for Greyhound fans. Our friendly neighborhood pub is where us locals cheer, swear, laugh and cry at all of the trials and tribulations of football and life. And now, I’m letting a few lucky guests stay overnight while I take the night off,” reads the description.

According to Airbnb, reservations for the special campaign open at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 21 for three stays on October 23, 24, or 25. The offer will be available to the first three people who can score a reservation that will cost $13 per night. For each night, four people can stay in the pub.

It’s worth noting that the Crown & Anchor Pub is not a fictional place, and it actually operates as a pub in Richmond. I was able to visit there on my last trip to London last year, and it’s definitely a unique experience for Ted Lasso fans who want to see the show’s locations in real life.

Ted Lasso gets official Mattel games

But it’s not just Airbnb that is promoting Ted Lasso ahead of its third season. Mattel has announced (via Reddit) new special editions of the popular Monopoly and UNO board games themed around Ted Lasso. While the special edition of Monopoly with Ted Lasso will hit stores in April, UNO won’t arrive until July.

Ted Lasso Monopoly game

In season three of Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond returns to the English Premier League, albeit facing expectations the team will finish last in the table. Meanwhile, Nate is working with rival West Ham United. The season premieres March 15 on Apple TV+ with new episodes every Wednesday.

Read also:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.