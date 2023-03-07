Ted Lasso fans will have a chance to spend the night in the show’s iconic pub thanks to Airbnb

Ted Lasso has become one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+ with a lot of fans around the world. Ahead of the season three premiere next week, Ted Lasso has teamed up with Airbnb to offer a unique experience to Lasso fans. The iconic Crown & Anchor Pub, which is one of the locations for the show, will be available on Airbnb for a limited time for anyone to have the chance to spend the night there.

The Crown & Anchor Pub is available for booking on Airbnb

As noted by Variety, the pub located in Richmond, London, is now listed as a “historic site” on Airbnb for a special campaign that will take place later this year. The pub’s webpage on the home rental platform even lists Mae, played by Annette Badland in Ted Lasso, as the Airbnb host.

“Welcome to The Crown & Anchor, Richmond’s finest gathering spot for Greyhound fans. Our friendly neighborhood pub is where us locals cheer, swear, laugh and cry at all of the trials and tribulations of football and life. And now, I’m letting a few lucky guests stay overnight while I take the night off,” reads the description.

According to Airbnb, reservations for the special campaign open at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 21 for three stays on October 23, 24, or 25. The offer will be available to the first three people who can score a reservation that will cost $13 per night. For each night, four people can stay in the pub.

It’s worth noting that the Crown & Anchor Pub is not a fictional place, and it actually operates as a pub in Richmond. I was able to visit there on my last trip to London last year, and it’s definitely a unique experience for Ted Lasso fans who want to see the show’s locations in real life.

Ted Lasso gets official Mattel games

But it’s not just Airbnb that is promoting Ted Lasso ahead of its third season. Mattel has announced (via Reddit) new special editions of the popular Monopoly and UNO board games themed around Ted Lasso. While the special edition of Monopoly with Ted Lasso will hit stores in April, UNO won’t arrive until July.

In season three of Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond returns to the English Premier League, albeit facing expectations the team will finish last in the table. Meanwhile, Nate is working with rival West Ham United. The season premieres March 15 on Apple TV+ with new episodes every Wednesday.

Read also: