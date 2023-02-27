Apple TV+ releases official trailer for Ted Lasso season three

Apple TV+ today released the full official trailer for the third season of Ted Lasso, which premieres on March 15.

In season three, AFC Richmond returns to the English Premier League, albeit facing expectations the team will finish last in the table. Meanwhile, Nate is working with rival West Ham United. Watch the trailer after the break …

In the absence of Nate at AFC Richmond, Roy Kent becomes the new assistant coach for the team alongside Coach Bead. Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself must continue managing the team while dealing with his own personal issues at home. Rebecca wants to thrash Rupert’s team in any way possible, and Keeley is in the weeds of running her own PR agency.

A teaser for the highly-anticipated third series was dropped earlier this month, on Valentine’s Day. Watch the new trailer here (Update: Apple has pulled the trailer, probably because it was published to YouTube slightly too soon.):

It remains unclear whether Ted Lasso will end with the third season. Apple has not confirmed or denied rumors that the show will continue in some capacity, after earlier comments from Sudeikis that suggested the show would conclude at the denouement of the planned three-season story arc.

Season three premieres on March 15, a Wednesday — a first for Apple TV+ scripted fare. New episodes will drop weekly, every Wednesday, through May 31. This schedule means the show will be eligible for this year’s Emmy awards. Apple will be looking to continue its streak of back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series accolades.