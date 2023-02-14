Apple announces release date for Ted Lasso season three

The Apple TV+ hit comedy series Ted Lasso will return for season three on March 15. Season three will see AFC Richmond take on West Ham United in the league, in a coach face-off of Ted and Nate.

Although star Jason Sudeikis has previously said Ted Lasso will end with the third season, Apple has been mum on confirming if that is the case. There is a lot of speculation that the show will continue in one way or another, even if this is the end of the originally planned three-season arc.

Like season two, season three will consist of twelve episodes. The first episode will arrive on Wednesday, March 15, with the remainder of the season rolling out weekly on Wednesdays. This is notable as it marks Apple first scripted series to be given a Wednesday release schedule. Almost all of Apple’s content up to now has dropped on Fridays.

This means Ted Lasso season three will run through May 31, just squeaking in for the 2023 Emmys eligibility deadline.

The release date news was dropped alongside a new teaser trailer on Valentines Day, which sees cast members crafting their own version of the iconic Believe sign.

The Wednesday scheduling is possibly due to the increasingly crowded TV+ content pipeline. Alongside Ted Lasso’s season three run, the service will have as many as six other shows airing new episodes concurrently.

Find out about everything upcoming on Apple TV+ in our comprehensive guide:

