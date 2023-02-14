Apple announces release date for Ted Lasso season three

Benjamin Mayo

- Feb. 14th 2023 6:05 am PT

1 Comment

The Apple TV+ hit comedy series Ted Lasso will return for season three on March 15. Season three will see AFC Richmond take on West Ham United in the league, in a coach face-off of Ted and Nate.

Although star Jason Sudeikis has previously said Ted Lasso will end with the third season, Apple has been mum on confirming if that is the case. There is a lot of speculation that the show will continue in one way or another, even if this is the end of the originally planned three-season arc.

Like season two, season three will consist of twelve episodes. The first episode will arrive on Wednesday, March 15, with the remainder of the season rolling out weekly on Wednesdays. This is notable as it marks Apple first scripted series to be given a Wednesday release schedule. Almost all of Apple’s content up to now has dropped on Fridays.

This means Ted Lasso season three will run through May 31, just squeaking in for the 2023 Emmys eligibility deadline.

The release date news was dropped alongside a new teaser trailer on Valentines Day, which sees cast members crafting their own version of the iconic Believe sign.

The Wednesday scheduling is possibly due to the increasingly crowded TV+ content pipeline. Alongside Ted Lasso’s season three run, the service will have as many as six other shows airing new episodes concurrently.

Find out about everything upcoming on Apple TV+ in our comprehensive guide:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.